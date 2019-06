Liberan prototipo del juego cancelado de SNES Special Tee Shot

So the '92 Special Tee Shot prototype was released this week! Here's a satisfying hole in one. It's available over on @snescentral with a history of the game I wrote up, check it out https://t.co/8dn8CWkHtr#screenshotsaturday #snes #supernintendo #sfc #superfamicom #nintendo pic.twitter.com/8URSVFdEAn